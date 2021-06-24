American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of American Financial Group worth $110,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

