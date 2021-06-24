American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $46.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,965. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.