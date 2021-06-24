American Assets Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

AAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after acquiring an additional 531,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 265,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

