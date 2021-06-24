Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Shares Down 8.6%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG)’s share price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 18,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 83,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

