AMEPAY (AME) Hits Market Cap of $5.27 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $88,666.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00106476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00168461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,947.04 or 1.00087569 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.