Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Cut to Hold at Grupo Santander

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 30,134,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,258,777. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

