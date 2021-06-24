Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 9,464 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $464.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,700. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $465.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Argus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

