Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $220.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -128.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

