Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,341. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20.

