Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.83. 73,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.41. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

