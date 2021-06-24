Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 605,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,841,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 197,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550,337. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

