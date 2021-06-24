Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,315.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

