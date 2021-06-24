Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

