Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

