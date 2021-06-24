Amalgamated Bank Sells 479 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $496.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

