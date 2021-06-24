Amalgamated Bank Sells 394 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

Public Storage stock opened at $303.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.20. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

