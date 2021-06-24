Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,236,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trimble by 957.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,353,000 after acquiring an additional 820,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.