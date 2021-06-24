Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.