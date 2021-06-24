Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Toro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,804,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,157,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

