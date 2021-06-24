Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

