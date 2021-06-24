Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 232.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,915 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after acquiring an additional 506,724 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

