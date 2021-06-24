Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 663,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,809,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 17.1% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. 10,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,425. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

