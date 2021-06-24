Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGRWU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

