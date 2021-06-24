Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Express by 3.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.