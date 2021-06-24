Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Express stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $378.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.80. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

