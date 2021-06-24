AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 549.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.63. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,851. The company has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

