AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 184.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,033. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

