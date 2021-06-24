AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,427. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

