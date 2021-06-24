AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,621. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

