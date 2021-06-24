AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,707. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

