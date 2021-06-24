AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,646 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 550.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

DLB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.42. 566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

