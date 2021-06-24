Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,451 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Alphabet by 23.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,455.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,344.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

