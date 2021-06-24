Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Capitolis Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 627,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,204,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.66 on Thursday, reaching $2,541.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

