Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.93.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

