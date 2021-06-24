Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166,135 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

