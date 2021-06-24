Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 466,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIIIU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $120,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $347,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.