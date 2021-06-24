Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $5.05 Million in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

