Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. WBI Investments raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 38,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

