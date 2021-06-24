Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 58,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

