Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 294,187 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $2,764,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

