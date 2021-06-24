Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,700 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.