Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,700 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $840.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

