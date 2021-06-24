Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $72,000 Position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of FedNat worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter worth $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94. FedNat Holding has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. Research analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

