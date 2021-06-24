Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DURECT by 5.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.04 million, a P/E ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. On average, analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

