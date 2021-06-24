Alley Co LLC Sells 3,533 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alley Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.28 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $266.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

