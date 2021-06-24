All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Tops $29.74 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $29.74 million and $14.56 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.