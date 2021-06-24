Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 16,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,053. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.