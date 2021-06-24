Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.0844 on Top Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $77.12 million and $14.66 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00110394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00171869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.69 or 1.00531453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

