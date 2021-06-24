Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.42

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 1167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

