Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.27 ($3.84).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.41 ($5.19) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.63. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

